Jordan Pierce is no stranger to the McGregor Mercs volleyball program. She has spent the better part of 16 years being a part of the Mercs staff and now she is back as the head coach for 2022. She has some big plans for this year’s edition, “Our big goal for the season is to not be outhustled. We are putting a big emphasis on defense and making sure we get a hand on every ball. I’m sure there will be a big learning curve for all of us, myself included, as we adjust to our season together. Being new to the head coaching position I look forward to finding our strengths and building on them as the season progresses. The girls are eager to try new things so we’ll keep working and hustling until we find the right mix.”
The Mercs, who finished 2-20 last year are looking to turn things around, starting with their two seniors Josee Kellermann and Kaelyn Tierney and a complement of underclassmen who look to learn and contribute as the season goes on. They open the season by hosting Hill City Aug. 30.
September is Suicide Prevention Month
Recognition of the vital role mental health plays in overall health has been on the rise in recent years. Mental health disorders like depression affect hundreds of millions of people across the globe. A 2021 report from the Institute of Health Metrics and Evaluation indicated that approximately 280 million people in the world have depression, making it the most common mental health disorder. (Metro)
