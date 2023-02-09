Paige Dean exploded for 22 points to lead the McGregor Mercs girls basketball team, but it wasn’t enough as they suffered a 50-38 loss to the visiting Jaguars of Hinckley-Finlayson Jan. 31. 

Emma Henderson  scored six while Claire Geyen had three, Josee Kellermann, Courtney Gauthier, Ava Guida and Violet Brekke all scored two points. 

