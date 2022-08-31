The McGregor Mercs cross-country coach Josh Sampson knows how important experience is and he has a bunch of it coming back this season. 

Sampson brings back two of his best on the boys side and adds a state track meet participant to his girls lineup. He can’t wait to get his runners into competition, “We have several returning runners and many new runners as well. Parker Jackson, a senior, and junior Will Arnold head up the boys team and Emma Warner (11), Vivian Barden (10) Kaitlyn Warner (9) and eighth graders Piper Schmidt and Ziva Seybold return for the girls. We also add Paige Dean and Violet Brekke, both sophomores, and seventh graders Cole Schmidt and Jessi Warner are new recruits on the boys side.”

