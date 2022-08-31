The McGregor Mercs cross-country coach Josh Sampson knows how important experience is and he has a bunch of it coming back this season.
Sampson brings back two of his best on the boys side and adds a state track meet participant to his girls lineup. He can’t wait to get his runners into competition, “We have several returning runners and many new runners as well. Parker Jackson, a senior, and junior Will Arnold head up the boys team and Emma Warner (11), Vivian Barden (10) Kaitlyn Warner (9) and eighth graders Piper Schmidt and Ziva Seybold return for the girls. We also add Paige Dean and Violet Brekke, both sophomores, and seventh graders Cole Schmidt and Jessi Warner are new recruits on the boys side.”
“It is evident after just a few practices that everyone is stronger this year and eager to compete,” said Sampson. “It’s tough to single out anybody but I think Parker will do some great things this season. Will is much stronger and will have a markedly improved year. Paige will be interesting to watch after her track season of last year and coming out for the first time in cross-country.”
The Mercs will be in action Thursday, Sept. 8 against Greenway at the Eagle Ridge Golf Course.
September is Suicide Prevention Month
Recognition of the vital role mental health plays in overall health has been on the rise in recent years. Mental health disorders like depression affect hundreds of millions of people across the globe. A 2021 report from the Institute of Health Metrics and Evaluation indicated that approximately 280 million people in the world have depression, making it the most common mental health disorder. (Metro)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.