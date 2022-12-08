The McGregor Mercs girls basketball team followed up its big win in the season opener will a tough loss on the road Dec. 1 to Cromwell-Wright 78-23. 

The Cardinals jumped out to a big lead at the half and never looked back as the Mercs struggled to find the bottom of the basket. Courtney Gauthier led the Mercs with 12 points but it dropped after that with Paige Dean scoring four and Ava Guida, Maddie Maas and Josee Kellermann each scoring two and Isabelle Cook hitting a free throw. 

