The McGregor Mercs football team came within an eyelash of picking up their first win of the season Oct. 14 at home as they dropped a 10-8 decision to rival Cromwell-Wright.
McGregor had the ball in the final minute but couldn’t make the big play to win it.
The Cardinals opened the scoring in the first quarter on a field goal from Roma Jacques from 25 yards and Brady Dahl scored from two yards out to up the lead to 10-8 at the half. The Mercs defense took over from there and Isaiah Serfling raced 29 yards for a touchdown in the fourth quarter. When the team converted the PAT it was 10-8. That was it for the scoring but the Mercs took over after a Cardinal punt with less than a minute to go but three incomplete passes ended the threat.
The stats showed the Mercs outgaining the Cardinals 210-183, 161-123 on the ground. Serfling picked up 122 yards on the ground on 22 carries to lead McGregor. Kaiden Kellermann was 6-12 for 49 yards with Landon Sorenson catching three for 26 yards. Cooper Sellers led the defense with four solos and five assists while Serfling had five solos and three assists.
Cromwell-Wright 3 7 0 0 10
McGregor 0 0 0 8 8
The Mercs, 0-6 on the season, wrap up the regular season with a home game with Cherry, Wednesday, Oct. 19.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.