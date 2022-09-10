The Hill City Hornets opened the volleyball season last week with a pair of wins, beating East Central 3-1 on Aug. 26; then traveling to McGregor Aug. 22 and recording a 3-0 sweep of the Mercs. 

Coach Frankie Dunham was happy with the opening win over the Eagles, “We came out strong with some quality passes and some strong sideline play by Randi Wilson. We struggled a little but there were brilliant moments scattered in each game. Annika Spangler and Riley Holm showed up with big blocks to help open up our offense. We had some really nice defensive work when we needed it the most. Libero Kira Schuety owned the floor while Bella Dunham made guarding the court lines seem easy. Wilson was kill leader with nine while Spangler had five, Dunham, Saige Ahonen, Holm and Ally Zapzalka all had three on the night.”

