The McGregor Mercs had some bright spots but not enough of them as the team lost in the third place game of the Aitkin Holiday girls basketball tournament 83-41 to Northwoods. 

The loss moved the Mercs to 2-6 on the season. The Grizzlies jumped out to a quick 7-0 lead before Josee Kellermann got the Mercs on the board. Claire Geyen, Ava Guida and Emma Henderson all scored early and when Guida converted underneath at the 13:56 mark it was a 13-10 game. Geyen hit a pair of free throws later on to close it to 19-14 but that was as close as the Mercs would be from there on out. 

