The McGregor Mercs had some bright spots but not enough of them as the team lost in the third place game of the Aitkin Holiday girls basketball tournament 83-41 to Northwoods.
The loss moved the Mercs to 2-6 on the season. The Grizzlies jumped out to a quick 7-0 lead before Josee Kellermann got the Mercs on the board. Claire Geyen, Ava Guida and Emma Henderson all scored early and when Guida converted underneath at the 13:56 mark it was a 13-10 game. Geyen hit a pair of free throws later on to close it to 19-14 but that was as close as the Mercs would be from there on out.
The Grizzlies had an 8-0 run and over the final six minutes of the first half the team had a 20-4 run and led at the break by 49-22. The second half opened on another run, this one a 14-0 run and after Paige Dean hit a free throw they ran 9-0 and suddenly it was a runaway at 73-25.
The Mercs had eight of the next 12 points as Courtney Gauthier hit a three, a duece and a free throw while Violet Brekke added a pair of free throws. Geyen’s two free throws, Brekke’s bucket and two hoops by Gauthier finished the Merc scoring for the afternoon.
Gauthier led the Mercs with 10 points followed by eight apiece from Geyen and Henderson, six from Brekke, four from Guida and a free throw from Dean.
Mercs coach Andrea Bohn summed things up, “Our kids played hard the entire game, they never gave up even though we got a little tired.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.