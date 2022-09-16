The McGregor Mercs volleyball team continues to improve but still came up short against rivals Cromwell-Wright Sept. 8 at home in three sets.
Coach Jordan Pierce still likes her team’s effort, “We’ve gotten better every game, we’ve improved that’s for sure. We just keep fine-tuning and each night has been a little better. Josee Kellermann has been working hard at the net, playing smart when needed and knowing how to swing hard. Ava Guida had another nice night in the front row and back, very consistent. We got ourselves down in game two but we rallied in game three, we just couldn’t seal the deal.”
Cromwell-Wright 25 25 25
McGregor 15 9 20
The Barnum Bombers came to town Sept. 13 to take on the McGregor Mercs and got away with a close three-set victory. Despite the Mercs second straight loss, Pierce was happy with her team’s effort, “I saw a lot of improvement since the loss to Hill City. Good energy on the court and good moments throughout the night, just not enough consistency quite yet. Net violations hurt us as well. Ava Guida stood out as doing a nice job at the net on defense getting blocks or touches to give us a chance to dig.”
Barnum 25 25 25
McGregor 15 16 14
The Mercs travel to Carlton Sept. 15, hoping to improve on their 0-4 record.
