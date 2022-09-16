The McGregor Mercs volleyball team continues to improve but still came up short against rivals Cromwell-Wright Sept. 8 at home in three sets. 

Coach Jordan Pierce still likes her team’s effort, “We’ve gotten better every game, we’ve improved that’s for sure. We just keep fine-tuning and each night has been a little better. Josee Kellermann has been working hard at the net, playing smart when needed and knowing how to swing hard. Ava Guida had another nice night in the front row and back, very consistent. We got ourselves down in game two but we rallied in game three, we just couldn’t seal the deal.”

