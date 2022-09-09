The Aitkin Gobbler volleyball team took the Mille Lacs Raiders to a decisive fifth game in the season opener Aug. 30 at Onamia before dropping the final set 15-5 and losing 3-2.
Aitkin took a 2-1 set lead going into the fourth set but the Raiders rallied to win 25-15 to even the match setting up the finale. Bailie O’Neil led the Gobblers with eight kills, while Teagan Piecek and Kendall Ratz each had four with Brooke Zubke, Hannah Jones and Emma Ostrowski each adding two. Ratz and Jones each had three blocks while Piecek added two, Maddie Hamilton had 11 set assists and Abby Palm had 10 and Jessica Much had one. Piecek, Much and Palm all had a pair of aces and Kenzie Hamilton added one. Much had 19 digs, Kenzie Hamilton had 10, Ostrowski had nine, Maddie Hamilton had eight, Piecek had three, Zubke added two, and O’Neil and Palm each had one.
Aitkin hosts Staples/Motley in the home opener Thursday, Sept.15.
September is Suicide Prevention Month
Recognition of the vital role mental health plays in overall health has been on the rise in recent years. Mental health disorders like depression affect hundreds of millions of people across the globe. A 2021 report from the Institute of Health Metrics and Evaluation indicated that approximately 280 million people in the world have depression, making it the most common mental health disorder. (Metro)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.