Mini Kix team places second

Pictured, front left to right: Xavia DeCent, Maycee DeCent, Lily Thompson, Bella Oren; back: Kennedy Taylor, Aza Olander, Cheyenne Fort, Alexa Godfrey,  Izzy Haukos,

Ellyot Hoyt. Not pictured: Ziva Hayes.

 submitted

The Crosby-Ironton Just for Kix Mini Kix kick team, grades 4-6, placed second with a “high gold” score at a recent competition. They were only one point away from first place. They will compete again in Brainerd on March 20.  Coaches are Amy Lundgren and Cassidy Haukos.

