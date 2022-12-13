A path for the adoption of new interscholastic activities or sports through an emerging status process was approved recently by the Minnesota State High School League’s (MSHSL) Board of Directors during a bimonthly meeting. The Adoption of Programs Task Force, called by the League’s Board of Directors at its June 7 meeting, brought the proposal which provided a process by which activities or sports may be added to the MSHSL. In applying the new board policy, the board approved boys volleyball as an emerging sport for the 2023-2024 school year.  

During the past five months, the task force studied options and created a process that included defined metrics and other characteristics that member schools may use in proposing an activity or sport for inclusion into the MSHSL’s programming. One major requirement is that the proposed activity or sport must be seeking full governance as an interscholastic activity or sport and have demonstrated consistent participation by member schools. This process previously did not exist. 

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.