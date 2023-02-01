The Northern Lakes Lightning have had a tough time in overtime games this season and lost the most recent one Saturday at home to Providence Academy 4-3. 

Louie Wehmann scored at 2:28 of the extra session to give the Lions the win. Neither team scored in the first period but the Lions took the lead with a pair of goals in the second. Finnegan Fogarty cut into the 2-0 lead with a goal from Wyatt Balmer at 13:52, his fourth goal of the season. The Lions took a 3-1 lead in the third but the Lightning struck twice in less than a minute to tie the game. Easton Anderson scored his ninth of the year from Cole Anderson at 4:08 then at 4:59 Fogarty picked up his fifth of the season from Kolbe Severson and Darby Boelter to even things at 3-3. 

