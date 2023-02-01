The Northern Lakes Lightning have had a tough time in overtime games this season and lost the most recent one Saturday at home to Providence Academy 4-3.
Louie Wehmann scored at 2:28 of the extra session to give the Lions the win. Neither team scored in the first period but the Lions took the lead with a pair of goals in the second. Finnegan Fogarty cut into the 2-0 lead with a goal from Wyatt Balmer at 13:52, his fourth goal of the season. The Lions took a 3-1 lead in the third but the Lightning struck twice in less than a minute to tie the game. Easton Anderson scored his ninth of the year from Cole Anderson at 4:08 then at 4:59 Fogarty picked up his fifth of the season from Kolbe Severson and Darby Boelter to even things at 3-3.
That set the stage for Wehmann’s heroics in overtime. Cyrus Thill was in net for the Lightning and stopped 24 of 28 shots while the Lightning had 34 shots on goal. The Lions had two penalties for four minutes and the Lightning had one for two minutes.
Providence 0 2 1 1 4
Lightning 0 1 2 0 3
Sawyer Torkelson stopped all 33 shots on goal by the Northern Lakes Lightning in a 4-0 shutout win for Park Rapids last Thursday night in Park Rapids. Cyrus Thill had 32 stops in the game but the Lightning couldn’t find the net and fell to 5-11 with the loss. Penalties were 5-10 for the Lightning and 7-14 for the Panthers.
Lightning 0 0 0 0
Park Rapids 2 2 0 4
Jerome Martin scored the only goal of the game for the Northern Lakes Lightning in their 7-1 loss to St. Cloud Cathedral on the road Jan. 24.
The Crusaders took a 2-1 lead in the first period before Martin scored his sixth goal of the year from Darby Boelter and Wyatt Balmer at the 13:14 mark. That was it for the 5-10 Lightning while the Crusaders scored twice in the second and three more in the third to get the win.
The Lightning had just two penalties for four minutes and Cathedral had one for two minutes. Nigel DeSanto took the loss while stopping 40 of 47 shots and the Lightning managed just 21 shots on goal.
Lightning 1 0 0 1
St. Cloud Cathedral 2 2 3 7
The Lightning lost in overtime for the second straight game, dropping a 3-2 decision at Detroit Lakes Jan. 23.
Cyrus Thill stopped 45 of 48 shots by the Lakers while the Lightning produced just 15 shots on Josh Mark.
The Lakers opened the scoring in the first period and Kolbe Severson tied the game at 5:43 of the second with his third goal of the year with assists going to Darby Boelter and Finnegan Fogarty. Six minutes later, the Lakers regained the lead and took that 2-1 edge into the final period. Easton Anderson scored his eighth goal of the year at 11:21 from Isaac Peterson to tie the game at 2-2. Cole Larson produced the game winner for the Lakers at :49 of overtime and the Lightning took another tough loss dropping their record to 5-9 on the season. The Lightning had six penalties for 12 minutes while the Lakers had three for six minutes.
Lightning 0 1 1 0 2
Detroit Lakes 1 1 0 1 3
Northern Lakes host Wadena-Deer Creek Thursday, Feb. 2.
