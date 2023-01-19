Jerome Martin scored his fifth goal of the season but that was all the Northern Lakes Lightning could muster in a 3-1 loss to the Denfeld Hunters Jan.14 at the Hallett Center. 

Ethan Kunz stopped 31 of 34 shots while the Lightning fired 34 shots on goal. Penalties were 3-6 minutes for Northern Lakes and 4-8 minutes for the Hunters. Martin’s goal just 30 seconds into the third cut the margin to 2-1 but the Hunters got the final goal minutes later to seal the deal.

