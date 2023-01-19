Jerome Martin scored his fifth goal of the season but that was all the Northern Lakes Lightning could muster in a 3-1 loss to the Denfeld Hunters Jan.14 at the Hallett Center.
Ethan Kunz stopped 31 of 34 shots while the Lightning fired 34 shots on goal. Penalties were 3-6 minutes for Northern Lakes and 4-8 minutes for the Hunters. Martin’s goal just 30 seconds into the third cut the margin to 2-1 but the Hunters got the final goal minutes later to seal the deal.
Denfeld 1 1 1 3
Lightning 0 0 1 1
The Greenway Raiders scored three goals on less than three minutes in the third period Jan.12 as they rallied to beat the visiting Northern Lakes Lightning 5-3.
Easton Anderson scored his sixth goal of the season from Logan Verville and Wyatt Balmer at 4:29 of the third to give the Lightning a 3-2 lead but Greenway tied it at 10:55, took the lead at 11:16 and the final goal at 13:05. Jerome Martin gave the Lightning a 1-0 at 11:30 of the first period from Verville.
Greenway tied it after one and scored the first goal of the second before Jack Carr scored his first goal of the season from Christian Crutcher to send the game tied into the third period.
Ethan Kunz stopped 20 of 25 shots while the Lightning put 33 shots on goalie Ethan Ambuehle. The Lightning had four penalties for eight minutes and the Raiders had just one for two minutes.
Lightning 1 1 1 3
Greenway 1 1 3 5
Easton Anderson scored the only goal for the Northern Lakes Lightning Jan.9 in their 5-1 home loss to the Duluth Marshall Hilltoppers.
The ’Toppers took a 3-0 lead into the final period and led 4-0 before Anderson scored his fifth goal of the season from Jerome Martin to avoid the shutout. Nigel DeSanto stopped 20 or 25 shots and took the loss. The Lightning fired 25 shots on goalie Landon Wheeler.
D. Marshall 1 2 2 5
Lightning 0 0 1 1
The Lightning head for Wadena for their next game Thursday, Jan. 19.
