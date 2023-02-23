It turned out to be a tough trip to Nevis Thursday for the Northland Storm girls basketball team as the girls absorbed a 60-21 defeat, dropping the team record to 6-15 on the season.
Scoring was tough for the Storm as it was led by Morgan Humphreys and Maddie Barnes, each scored six. Annika Spangler added five and Bella Dunham and Tatum Peterson each had two.
The Storm was 7-11 from the free throw line and the Tigers finished 12-17.
Northland 16 5 21
Nevis 27 33 60
The Storm had three players in double figures in their 50-42 win Feb. 14 over East Central.
Spangler led with 16 followed by Emma Finke with 14 and Dunham with 11. Michelle Smith added five and Peterson had four.
The Storm was 12-18 from the line while the Eagles finished 12-20. The Storm moved its record to 7-14 for the year.
East Central 26 16 42
Northland 29 21 50
Annika Spangler scored 16 and Dunham scored 11 in the Storm 77-56 loss at Ogilvie Feb. 13.
Finke chipped in with nine, Smith and Peterson had six, Maggie Barnes and Humphreys each had three and Imari Richey had two points.
The Storm falls to 6-14 with the loss. They were 1-5 from the line while the Lions were 13-21.
Northland 29 27 56
Ogilvie 32 45 77
