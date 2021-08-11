The Aitkin 12U team captured fourth place in the Gopher State Tournament of Champions July 23-25, ending its season on a winning note.
Aitkin won its first three games, beating Minnetonka Blue, Prior Lake Blue and Osseo-Maple Grove in bracket play, then beat Prior Lake Gold before falling to Wayzata Blue and Wayzata Gold.
Coach Jeff Rikala said he was excited to see his club play so well.
“I’ve been with this team for a number of years and they have improved so much,” he said. “It was a great experience for them. We just ran out of pitchers the last two games.”
This team played in the AAA division in this tournament and Rikala and Jason Dotzler coach the team. Rikala talked more about the tourney.
“It was hot and humid again, of course, but our kids sucked it up and played through it,” he said. “We had one walk-off win among the four games we won and that’s always exciting. We are done for the year so that was a good way to end the season. This is the best this group has done so we’re really proud of them.”
