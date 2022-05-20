Sixteen athletes have registered for 38 events in the Special Olympics competition from the Better Together-Aitkin team.

The North Track and Field Regional Competition all-day event will be held June 4 in Grand Rapids at the high school located at 800 NW Conifer St.

For updated information, watch the Better Together-Aitkin Facebook page or go to https://specialolympicsminnesota.org.

