Minnesota American Legion Commander Tom Fernlund announced Sept. 16 that the Minnesota American Legion would offer fastpitch softball for girls in 2022.
Minnesota is following in the footsteps of the North Carolina American Legion, which fielded a softball program starting in 2018. It had 11 teams its first year and now is beyond 50. A handful of other states sought to launch American Legion softball programs in 2020, but efforts were stalled by the pandemic.
