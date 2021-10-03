Crowned Club Champions

Shown here, from left – Senior Men’s Gross Club Champion Jay Paulson; Men’s Gross Club Champion Josh Wahlin; Men’s Net Club Champion Brandon Popp; Savanna Men’s Club Champion Don Olson; Savanna Women’s Club Champion Barb Olson; Women’s Net Club Champion Ann Carlson; and Women’s Gross Club Champion Moe DeRosier. Not pictured is Senior Men’s Net Club Champion Bill Meyer.

 submitted

Minnesota National Golf Club and Resort recently crowed its club champions for the summer.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.