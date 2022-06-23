Results from Wednesday Women’s Golf League at Cuyuna Rolling Hills June 15:

First place in the team event went to Rita Pierce, Sandy Arcand, Mary Spolarich, Joan Hasskamp

Second place in the team event went to: Cathy Larson, Tamara Felton, Gayle Hanes

Third place in the team event went to: Shirley Huxford, Judie Jones, Frances Mitchell, Ellen Uglem

Low putts, Tamara Felton

Birdies: Mary Spolarich (2), Cathy Larson (2), Tamara Felton (1)

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.