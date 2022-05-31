The 18-hole women’s golf league began May 18. The game of the day was team low putt. The team of Tamara Felton, Judie Jones, Joan Hasskamp and Cathy Aykens tied with the team of Fran Mitchell, Mary Spolarich, Rita Pierce and Gayle Hanes. Rita Pierce had a chip-in and Gayle Hanes and Joan Hasskamp tied for low putts. League play continues May 25 at 9:30 a.m.
LEAGUE RESULTS MAY 16-19
First: John Menge and Judy Schwakopf/Mark and Karin Borowicz. Four-way tie for second: Natalie Saatoff and Terry Thompson/Judy and Jim Christenson; Ron and Barb Renner/Jerry and Mary Braton; Bob and Donna Erwin/Dan and Terry Hasenstein; Jim Mayne and Fran Mitchell/John and Wendy Christenson. Longest putt - hole #9: Rick Felton. Closest to the pin - hole #3: Karin Borowicz.
TUESDAY MORNING MENS
First: Brian Bruhjell/Gerry Bertelson/Mark Westad; second: Jerry Huxford/Tom Junker/Jack VanVolkenberg; third: Kirt Dotzler/Wayne Baierl/Adrian Olson.
Lakes Jam 2022 takes place June 23-25 at Brainerd International Raceway.
Eighties rock groups Kix, Warrant and… yes… Tesla, will play the main stage Thursday, June 23. On Friday, concert goers will hear headliner Jon Pardi at 10 p.m. and Cole Swindell will headline Saturday at 10 p.m.
The Aitkin Age has two three-day passes with access to general admission area of concert to give away. The only catch is winning them. The Age is asking participants to send us a picture of yourself or you and a group of friends dressed as your favorite musical artist or band. The Age will then post all of the submissions at www.aitkinage.com and ask readers to vote for their favorite photo. Submit photos by emailing with full name and phone number (so we can notify you) to news.age@apgecm.com or drop entries off at the Age office located at 213 Minnesota Ave., Aitkin.
Voting will take place from May 27 through June 10.
