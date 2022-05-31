WOMEN’S GOLF

The 18-hole women’s golf league began May 18. The game of the day was team low putt. The team of Tamara Felton, Judie Jones, Joan Hasskamp and Cathy Aykens tied with the team of Fran Mitchell, Mary Spolarich, Rita Pierce and Gayle Hanes. Rita Pierce had a chip-in and Gayle Hanes and Joan Hasskamp tied for low putts. League play continues May 25 at 9:30 a.m.

LEAGUE RESULTS MAY 16-19

First: John Menge and Judy Schwakopf/Mark and Karin Borowicz. Four-way tie for second: Natalie Saatoff and Terry Thompson/Judy and Jim Christenson; Ron and Barb Renner/Jerry and Mary Braton; Bob and Donna Erwin/Dan and Terry Hasenstein; Jim Mayne and Fran Mitchell/John and Wendy Christenson. Longest putt - hole #9: Rick Felton. Closest to the pin - hole #3: Karin Borowicz.

TUESDAY MORNING MENS  

First: Brian Bruhjell/Gerry Bertelson/Mark Westad; second: Jerry Huxford/Tom Junker/Jack VanVolkenberg; third: Kirt Dotzler/Wayne Baierl/Adrian Olson.

WEDNESDAY LADIES NIGHT  

#3 closest to pin: Margo Sodahl; #9 longest putt:  Michele Diamon.

THURSDAY/TUESDAY MORNING MENS

First: Wayne Baierl/jack Van Valkenburg/Bill Wadell; second: Mark Westad/Bruce Bogema/Les Rootes; third: Jeff Olson, Tom Junker, Jerry Bertelson.

#3 Closest to the pin: Adrian Olson; #12 closest to the pin: Wayne Baierel; #17 closest to the pin: Tom Junker; #8 longest putt: Jeff Mitchell; #18 longest putt: Adrian Olson

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.