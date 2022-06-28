Cuyuna Women’s 18-hole league results from June 22 at Cuyuna Rolling Hills Golf Course:

First place: Korky Heinen

Second place: Ellen Uglem, Rita Pierce, Cathy Larson

Third place: Mary Spolarich, Frances Mitchell

Chip Ins: Korky Heinen, Kellie Lentz

Birdies: Rita Pierce, Kelly Lentz

Low Putts: Joan Hasskamp

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.