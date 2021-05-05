The first hole-in-one of the 2021 season at Ruttger’s Bay Lake Resort was made Friday, April 30, by long-time member, Walt Parsons. The perfect shot was struck with a 9-iron on the 125-yard, 15th hole of Jack’s 18 Course. Walt’s third career hole-in-one was witnessed by his grandson, Cody Bieber, and golfing buddy, Bob Schlichte.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.