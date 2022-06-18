Miles of smiles at Special Olympics

The Regional Special Olympics competition June 4 at Grand Rapids was full of sunshine, athletes and ribbons, but what was most evident to everyone were the smiles. Hundreds and hundreds of smiles and for the 16 athletes from Aitkin, it was a dream come true after years of waiting.
The team, known as “Better Together - Aitkin County” made a terrific showing as evidenced by the whopping number of ribbons the team brought home.
Everybody on the team came home with at least a finish of fourth place or better. The group produced 18 first-place finishes and five seconds among its accomplishments for the day.
HERES A LOOK AT EACH ATHLETES RESULTS:
Emily Bellah-1st in the standing long jump and tennis ball throw and 3rd in the 100m run.
Jodie Blackford-1st in the 400m walk and 4th in both the softball throw and the standing long jump.
Annie Canfield-1st in the 50m walk, 3rd in the the tennis ball throw and 5th in the softball throw.
Colin Courtemanche-1st in both the running long jump and the 200m run.
Bryan DeWitt-1st in the shot put.
Katie Fischer-1st in both shot put and the 400m walk.
Russ Gilbertson-1st in the softball throw and 2nd in the 100m run.
Aaron Hermans-3rd in the 400m walk and 4th in the softball throw.
Bill Hermans-1st in the running long jump and 2nd in the shot put.
Amy Hines-1st in the 100m run and 2nd in the softball throw.
Zach Johnson-1st in the softball throw, 3rd in the 100m run and 5th in the standing long jump.
Kristie Laine-2nd in the standing long jump and 3rd in both the softball throw and 50m walk.
Jessica Marsh-1st in the 50m walk, 2nd in the softball throw and 3rd in the tennis ball throw.
Sam Rassier-1st in both the tennis ball throw and the 100m run.
Lana Vogel-1st in both the running long jump and 50m dash and 4th in the softball throw.
Jazmine Westman-4th in both the shot put and the 50m dash.
The coaches and helpers who made the trip to Grand Rapids were more than happy with the way their athletes performed and the excitement they displayed.
Coordinator Mary Vinje commented, “I thought we did real well, it was so much fun for everybody.” The name of the game from the great send-off received from the Aitkin Fire Department to the end of the day was smiles and there were plenty of those to go around. Congratulations!
Lakes Jam 2022 takes place June 23-25 at Brainerd International Raceway.
Eighties rock groups Kix, Warrant and… yes… Tesla, will play the main stage Thursday, June 23. On Friday, concert goers will hear headliner Jon Pardi at 10 p.m. and Cole Swindell will headline Saturday at 10 p.m.
The Aitkin Age has two three-day passes with access to general admission area of concert to give away. The only catch is winning them. The Age is asking participants to send us a picture of yourself or you and a group of friends dressed as your favorite musical artist or band. The Age will then post all of the submissions at www.aitkinage.com and ask readers to vote for their favorite photo. Submit photos by emailing with full name and phone number (so we can notify you) to news.age@apgecm.com or drop entries off at the Age office located at 213 Minnesota Ave., Aitkin.
Voting will take place from May 27 through June 10.
