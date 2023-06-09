Kyle Cluff went six innings and the Aitkin Steam banged out 11 hits as they rolled to an 8-1 victory on the road last Sunday at Swanville.

Cluff gave up just five hits as he walked one and struck out 10 as the Steam moved its record to 3-2 on the season.

