The Aitkin Youth Fastpitch softball program will hold its third annual Wiffle Ball tournament Sunday, Sept. 13.
The tournament will run from 10 a.m.-4 p.m., with a $50 per team entry fee. Teams must consist of five players, with all players age 8 or older. There will be no gloves, and all games will be four innings or 25 minutes long.
Each team is guaranteed three games. The games will be played at the Rippleside Elementary School softball fields, with the first games starting at 10 a.m.
Divisions will be determined by self-assessed competitiveness: “Pro Wifflers,” “We’re Pretty Good,” “Just Having Fun,” and “Lil’ Wafflers.”
There will also be a home-run derby, with a $5 entry fee. Past champions are Jake Ince and Hunter Nissen.
Teams must be registered by Friday, Sept. 11. Hometown Building Supply is helping sponsor the tournament, and concessions will be available all day.
