Wiffleball tournament winners announced

Champions were crowned in four divisions in the third annual Aitkin Youth Fastpitch Wiffleball Tourney held at “The Roost” at Aitkin’s Rippleside Elementary School Sept. 13.
In the Pro Division it was the Juice Juniors, while the Certified Benders captured the We’re Pretty Good title.
It was the I-H Machine winning the Just for Fun group and the Oddballs took first place in the Lil Wifflers Division.
It was clear, sunny weather for the event, which also featured a home run derby – won by Darshawn Christy in the Senior Class and Cole Trotter won the Junior Class.
Austin Krohn, who helped put the tourney together, said there were 27 teams in the four divisions with $2,635 raised, with a matching donation from Chris Kaiser and Associates. AYS raised $5,270.
The tournament was sponsored by Hometown Lumber of Aitkin and, after the event, Krohn had some closing thoughts.
“The true colors of our Aitkin community really showed up at this year’s event,” Krohn said.
