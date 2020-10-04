Park recalls runs to the Rose Bowl at Minnesota

Imagine, if you will, running out of a tunnel in Pasadena to the cheers of over 100,000 people under a brilliant blue sky on Jan. 2.
Only one area player can personally describe that feeling – a native of Aitkin. Jack Park was an integral part of the Aitkin High School Gobbler football dynasty of the late 1950s, and went on to play at the University of Minnesota.
Park has great memories from Jan. 2, 1961, as his Minnesota Gopher teammates played the Washington Huskies in the Rose Bowl.
“It was an unbelievable feeling for a small town guy like me to play on the big stage,” Park said as he went on to talk about his buddies on the team. “I got to play with legends like Carl Eller, Bobby Bell, Sandy Stephens and our coach Murray Warmath.
“We played the Huskies and, at the time, we had already been named the national champion since the final ratings were announced before the bowl games,” he recalled.
Washington was No. 6, and ended up beating Minnesota, 17-7. Park recalled the Gophers being put through a rigorous training regime by coach Warmath.
“By the time the game came, we were tired,” Park said. “We were lucky enough to get back to the Rose Bowl the next year, and this time we took it a little easier and beat up on UCLA, 21-3.”
That second game was the first Rose Bowl televised in color. Park talked a lot about growing up in Aitkin, and the fact that he got a lot of recognition as a senior.
“We had a great quarterback in Vern Nelson and one of the highlights was beating the Staples Cardinals, who were in the top 10 in the state at the time, and we got them 7-0,” Park recalled. “We went on to an unbeaten season that year, and were playing teams like Brainerd and St. Cloud Tech besides our Mid-State (Conference) opponents.”
In addition to beating Staples, Park caught two touchdown passes in the win over Brainerd.
“After that game, Jim Wallace – who was a sportswriter from Brainerd – gave me a lot of praise,” Park recalled. Park was eventually named a high school All-American, and got to play in an All-Star game in Memphis.
“That was pretty cool,” Park said. “I got noticed after that and got a scholarship from Minnesota and a chance for a great education.”
After college, Park went to work for a computer company in sales, then started his own software company. Along the way, he married his now-late wife, Jackie.
“We had a wonderful life, thanks for the most part to my involvement in sports,” he said. “In 1999, Jim Wallace put together an All-Century team and I was honored to be named to that team. Although I had received all that recognition, I always said that my success was the direct result of great teammates and coaches.”
Park spends his winters now in Chandler, Arizona, but the summer months he is in the area on Sugar Lake, enjoying fishing and hunting with a little golf mixed in, and watching some local sports.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.