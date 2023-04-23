People are used to seeing Gobbler senior Macy Paulbeck at the tennis court or cheering on her friends at their games or matches but they may not know that she has become a United States Figure Skating gold medalist.
The Vacationland Figure Skating Club has been around 48 it has had only two skaters complete the Senior Moves in the field test until Macy did it recently. It’s something this young lady has been pointing toward since she first laced up her skates 13 years ago.
“My parents saw an ad in the community ed booklet and asked me if I wanted to give it a try,” she said. “That’s when I was 5 years old. I was super excited and said yes. After my first lesson I kept asking to go back.”
She went back and back and back with one goal in mind, “I wanted to pass these test levels in both free skate and moves in the field and that was my motivation because it meant I got to learn more and continue to grow my skills.”
The USFSA also had something to say about the accomplishments of Macy, “The United States Figure Skating Association is the backbone of participation in figure skating and you should be very proud of this accomplishment. Each test that you passed is a permanent achievement that goes on your USFSA record. Fewer than 1,000 members pass this test each year. You have earned the title of United States Figure Skating Gold Medalist.”
Macy continued, “I have achieved the top level which has been my biggest goal. Looking into the future I will be skating in college at Miami University in Oxford, Ohio.”
Congratulations Macy and good luck in the future. Keep skating young lady.
