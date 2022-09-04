Well folks, the high school football season gets underway for the Aitkin Gobblers and most other high schools this week and the goals are the same for most teams, making it to the State Playoffs.
Aitkin made its only appearance 40 years ago and has been really close several times since, the most recent in the last five years. There is no reason to think they won’t be close again this season.
Back in 1982 it had already been a historic year for Gobbler sports. Ron Meyer had taken his basketball team to the State Tournament in March and as the football season got underway that year there was no indication that something special was going to happen. Oh, there was optimism of course, and their coach Lee Alto talked about it as the season approached but it was just talk and nobody could fathom what was about to take place.
They opened with a 46-0 win over Pequot Lakes but Glenwood snuck past Aitkin 18-12 in game two. The Gobblers regrouped after that and traveled down to St. Anthony Village and won 14-0. Little did we know that would be the first of seven straight shutouts including shutting out the Mid-State Conference opponents 119-0. This was a defense that was absolutely smothering and included some of the best to ever suit up at Aitkin. Luke Croatt emerged as a sack-master but he wasn’t the only one as Bobby Cummings and Scott MacDonald and many others were part of that great defense. Todd Maple came out of his shell and became a great quarterback that season and youngster Dave DeSutter electrified the Gobbler faithful in the win over Park Rapids with a 71 yard touchdown run leaving the Panther defense in the dust.
It was a great season covering this Gobbler team and there were many highlights. The playoffs began with a 16-6 win over International Falls and set up a matchup against East Grand Forks on the road. The Green Wave prevailed in that game 21-6 ending the 1982 season and the hopes for a state title. I remember the long bus ride home that night and thinking about what a great season it had been and the great players who played their final game. These are the type of highlights and hopes that are looming in the minds of the Gobblers as they start their season this week against the visiting Crosby-Ironton Rangers. It starts now boys, it might be the start of another State Playoff run.
By the way in 1982, the Gobblers beat the Rangers 26-0 in the first game of that Mid-State run to the State.
September is Suicide Prevention Month
Recognition of the vital role mental health plays in overall health has been on the rise in recent years. Mental health disorders like depression affect hundreds of millions of people across the globe. A 2021 report from the Institute of Health Metrics and Evaluation indicated that approximately 280 million people in the world have depression, making it the most common mental health disorder. (Metro)
