John Woodrow Mug 2022

  Well folks, the high school football season gets underway for the Aitkin Gobblers and most other high schools this week and the goals are the same for most teams, making it to the State Playoffs. 

Aitkin made its only appearance 40 years ago and has been really close several times since, the most recent in the last five years. There is no reason to think they won’t be close again this season. 

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.