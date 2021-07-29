Rikala remembers Aitkin, Janzen

Back in the fall of 1995, Jeremy Rikala and Jeremy Janzen were a “cold-blooded” connection for the Aitkin Gobbler football team.
The two helped the locals to the Minnesota State High School League Section Championship game, where they lost in a blizzard to Deer River.
Rikala and Janzen produced a lot of touchdowns that fall before graduating in 1996. The two had a strong connection since birth as both were born in Aitkin Sept. 7, 1977.
Aitkin area residents all know what happened to Janzen, the receiver – a high-profile coaching career and state tournament appearances will do that – but what about Rikala the quarterback?
We found out last week while chatting with him from his Simpsonville, South Carolina home. He recalled that great year in football.
“We all played three sports back then, but football was the big one for me,” Rikala said. “I loved the game and being from a small town where we had so much support it was just a great experience.”
Rikala went on to attend and graduate from the University of Minnesota-Duluth with a degree in human resources. He immediately put it to work, first in Indiana and then in South Carolina.
“We went through some changes in ownership and relocations but we love South Carolina and I love what I’m doing as vice president of human resources for a company called JABEX, a consumer goods company,” Rikala said.
He also does some coaching, helping his son Brady and his baseball team to the state title for 8-10 year olds.
“We play baseball and basketball 10 months a year here, so that makes a big difference,” Rikala said. “We take two months off to rest arms and do some other things but I love coaching. My daughter, Allie, also plays sports and they are both good athletes.
“My love for sports started as an Aitkin Gobbler and I learned so much about life as a small town kid,” he said. “We get back a couple times a year at least and my kids enjoy the area where I grew up.”
And where did that “cold blooded” connection thing start? A young coach started that going when Rikala and Janzen were in junior high and were trailing C-I in football with one play left.
Rikala dropped a perfect pass to a leaping Janzen for a touchdown to capture the win and send the Rangers home with the loss. It was just the start of something really big and ended on that snowy night in Deer River.
