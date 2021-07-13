Ah, the life of a high school fishing boat captain.
Up at about 2 a.m., getting ready to put the boat in the water by 4 a.m., fishing a little after 6 a.m. and back in by 1:30 in the afternoon.
Multiply that by 398 boats and you have the 12th annual High School Fishing World Finals and National Championships in South Carolina. The event went off June 30-July 3 and two of those boats belonged to the Aitkin Anglers.
Dan Borseth captained the boat that had fishers Maggie Borseth and Kolbe Sahr while Jason Bill captained the boat with Tyler Bill and Westin Justen aboard.
“The take-off after introductions was a blast, it was a real high for us,” said Dan Borseth, who answered questions following the tournament. “To hear the National Anthem every morning with the fire truck and the boom lifting the flag up, it was awesome.”
Captain Dan loved being in the competition.
“We had a great time,” he explained. “The fishing wasn’t so good but our kids and the rest of us met some wonderful people and forged lots of new friendships through the tournament.”
The tourney was held on Lake Hartwell and on day one, Borseth and Sahre caught one fish while the others were skunked.
“Day two was the other way around,” said Borseth. “Tyler and Westin got two fish aboard but neither team had enough weight those first two days for an automatic entry into the finals.”
A total of 311 boats moved into the third day still looking for scholarship money and bragging rights.
“Maggie and Kolbe ended up taking 39th place out of 311 boats with a catch of 6 pounds, 13 ounces,” Borseth said. “They finished in second place in the co-anglers competition of the tournament.”
How do you get 398 boats out in the water in the morning with introductions?
“Boats are sent out in 15 minute intervals so it takes about an hour and a half,” Borseth explained. “Everyone had their cheering sections so it was pretty cool. There were teams from the United States, of course, and some from as far away at Zimbabwe. Everybody was so nice and helpful.”
How about that getting up at 2 a.m.?
“I don’t sleep much anyway,” Borseth remarked. “You get that adrenaline going and you just go. We had to remember when we came in at 1:30 p.m., you couldn’t talk to anyone about how you did, even those on shore, until after the weigh-in, gotta keep the suspense going you know, otherwise you get disqualified.”
It was a great experience for the kids who made some new friends along the way and for Dan and Bill, those wily boat captains as well even though it meant some long hours.
“We wouldn’t trade it for the world,” Borseth said. “Our kids love fishing and even though they got tired, they loved it.”
There was some scholarship money won by the locals, but the team is still waiting for the official numbers.
Next action for the Anglers is coming up Aug. 13 at the Minnesota State Tournament on Lake Waconia.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.