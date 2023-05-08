2022-23 wrestling season wrap-up

Each year Coach Noel Bailey gives out an award to a wrestler or wrestlers that have gone above and beyond to help someone else. Pictured here is junior Nathan Trotter, Coach Bailey, senior Craig Ashton and sophomore Jake McGuire.
Aitkin Wrestling Club hosted its annual awards banquet Sunday, April 23 at the Aitkin Moose Club to wrap-up the 2022-23 season.
Coach Larry Liljenquist started by saying “It was a pretty good year. We ended the season with a 13-11 record, being within just a few points in some major matches, placing second in the Conference and sending three individuals to State. That’s a pretty good showing.”
Awards were handed out to honor both varsity and junior varsity wrestlers and managers. Receiving Spotlight on Scholar Honors with a GPA of 3.0-3.49 were: Craig Ashton and Nathan Trotter. Academic Honors with a GPA 3.5-3.7 were: John Pelarski, Kane Beirne and Madelyn Strohmayer. High Academic Honors with a GPA of 3.75+ were: Andrew Hudrlik, Tyler Franke, Nora Ashton, Jake McGuire and Walker Jones.
Receiving Mid-State All-Conference honors were John Pelarski, Jack Grell, Craig Ashton and Jacob Williams with Kenny Erickson, Nathan Trotter, Jackson Cline and Kane Beirne receiving honorable mentions. State entrants for 2023 were Madelyn Strohmayer, Kenny Erickson and Jacob Williams with Williams placing fifth and Strohmayer fourth.
JV awards went to Garrett Trotter for most pins (19), most wins (25) and most takedowns at 39. Ten Win tee shirts went to Madelyn Strohmayer, Garrett Trotter, Noelan Jones, Luke Workman and Weston Kyllonen.
Varsity award for most takedowns went to Jacob Williams with 140. Most pins went to Craig Ashton with 21 and most varsity wins went to Jacob Williams with 36. The fastest pin went to Craig Ashton with :07 and the longest was Jake McGuire at 5:58.
Awards that were voted on by teammates were: “Up & Coming” – Sure to turn some heads in the future, went to Garrett Trotter; “Best Role Model” – Making the right decisions on and off the mat – Craig Ashton; “Brave Heart Award” – Not afraid to try a new move – John Pelarski; “Toughest Wrestler” – On and off the mat – Jacob Williams; “Best Team Mate” – One you want in your fox hole – Madelyn Strohmayer; “Most Improved” – Kane Beirne; “Spark Plug Award” – One who never quits – A tie between Nathan Trotter and Weston Kyllonen.
The Outstanding Wrestler Award went to Jacob Williams with a 36-8 season record, placing fifth in the State tournament.
Coach’s Spark Plug Awards went to Weston Kyllonen for varsity and Madelyn Strohmayer for JV and the Wrestler with the Most Character was Jacob Williams.
The Noel Bailey Award is given to a wrestler or wrestlers who go above and beyond to help someone else and this year’s recipients were Nathan Trotter, Jake McGuire and Craig Ashton.
Captains named for the 2023-24 season were Kenny Erickson, Walker Jones and Nathan Trotter, with Aitkin being moved back down to Section 7A for wrestling.
