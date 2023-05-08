2022-23 wrestling season wrap-up

Each year Coach Noel Bailey gives out an award to a wrestler or wrestlers that have gone above and beyond to help someone else. Pictured here is junior Nathan Trotter, Coach Bailey, senior Craig Ashton and sophomore Jake McGuire.

 Sharon Dotzler

Aitkin Wrestling Club hosted its annual awards banquet Sunday, April 23 at the Aitkin Moose Club to wrap-up the 2022-23 season.

Coach Larry Liljenquist started by saying “It was a pretty good year. We ended the season with a 13-11 record, being within just a few points in some major matches, placing second in the Conference and sending three individuals to State. That’s a pretty good showing.”

