2022 Wrestling Wrap-Up

Aitkin Wrestling Club hosted its annual awards banquet Sunday, April 24, at the Aitkin Moose Club to wrap-up the 2021-22 season.
Coach Larry Liljenquist started by saying “It was a good year. We ended the season with a 23-5 record and had seven kids with over 30 wins and six individuals at State. That’s a pretty good showing.”
Awards were handed out to honor both varsity and junior varsity wrestlers and managers. Receiving Spotlight on Scholar honors with a GPA of 3.0-3.49 were: Craig Ashton, Carson Kullhem, Marshall Larson, Jacob Espeseth, Zachary Leitinger and Jacob Williams. Academic honors with a GPA 3.5-3.7 were Nathan Trotter and Dane Larson. High academic honors with a GPA of 3.75+ were: Madelyn Strohmayer, Tyler Franke, James Erickson, John Pelarski, Jeremiah Cortez, Nora Ashton, Jacob McGuire and Walker Jones.
Receiving Mid-State All-Conference honors were Nathan Trotter, John Pelarski, Jack Grell, Marshall Larson and Kenny Erickson with James Erickson and Craig Ashton receiving honorable mention. Madelyn Strohmayer was named to All-State. State qualifiers for 2022 were Madelyn Strohmayer, Nathan Trotter, Marshall Larson, Kenny Erickson, Carson Kullhem and Craig Ashton.
JV awards went to Madelyn Strohmayer for most pins (17), most wins (22) and most takedowns at 39.
Varsity award for most takedowns went to Marshall Larson with 41. Most pins went to Craig Ashton with 26 and most varsity wins went to Marshall Larson with 48. The fastest pin went to Craig Ashton with :09 and the longest was Marshall Larson at 5:58. Carson Kullhem and Marshall Larson tied the school record at 174 career varsity wins that they share with Jerod Novak.
Awards that were voted on by teammates were: “Up & Coming” – Sure to turn some heads in the future, went to Kenny Erickson; “Best Role Model” – Making the right decisions on and off the mat – Carson Kullhem; “Brave Heart Award” – Not afraid to try a new move – Kenny Erickson; “Toughest Wrestler” – On and off the mat – Marshall Larson; “Best Teammate” – One you want in your fox hole – Carson Kullhem; “Most Improved” – Kenny Erickson; “Spark Plug Award” – One who never quits – James Erickson.
The Outstanding Wrestler Award went to Madelyn Strohmayer with a 22-2 season record, placing second at the State finals of the first girl’s State tournament.
Coach’s Spark Plug Awards went to Nathan Trotter for varsity and Madelyn Strohmayer for JV.
The Noel Bailey Award is given to a wrestler or wrestlers who go above and beyond to help someone else and this year’s recipients were Carson Kulhem, Marshall Larson and Craig Ashton.
A special “Rusty Wrench Award” was given to Greg Kullhem and his wife Tiffani for 14 years of dedication to the dock project and for 14 years of just doing something and special recognition went out to Ann Espeseth and her family for her past six years of being the Aitkin Wrestling Club president.
