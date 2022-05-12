The Aitkin Gobblers took part in the conference tourney May 7 in Foley in an event that turned out to be an all-doubles affair.
The Gobblers best pair of the day was Jamison St. Clair and Ben Harris who finished 2-2, beating Cathedral and Pine City.
The other four teams all finished 1-3 on the day. Blaise Sanford and Zander Peterson defeated Cathedral, Joey Haasken and Wyatt Crowther defeated Cathedral, Josh Stanley and Noland Nordberg beat Cathedral and Josh Kukowski and Joey Harmon also beat Cathedral. It was an interesting day with Mora, Foley, St. Cloud Cathedral, Pine City and Aitkin all in action.
Three matches in three days turned out to be too much for the Aitkin Gobbler tennis team as it dropped a 5-2 match on the road to Grand Rapids on May 4, dropping the season total to 2-10 for the season.
#1 Singles Jamison St. Clair (A) beat Alex Frimonlund (GR) 6-0, 6-0
#2 Singles Luc Dulong (GR) beat Ben Harris (A) 6-4, 7-5
#3 Singles Zander Peterson (A) beat Joe Sutherland (GR) 6-1, 7-5
#4 Singles Preston Jorlund (GR) beat Noland Nordberg (A) 6-2, 6-1
#1 Doubles Blaine Mortenson/Justin Kerr (GR) beat Blaise Sanford/Josh Stanley (A) 6-0, 6-0
#2 Doubles Caiden McLean/Zach Logergren (GR) beat Joey Haasken/Wyatt Crowther (A) 6-0, 7-6
#3 Doubles Dylan Hendrickson/Jens Kaldahl (GR) beat Josh Kukowski/Joey Harmon (A) 6-1, 6-1
The Aitkin Gobbler boys tennis team picked up its second win of the season, beating St. Cloud Cathedral on the road May 3, 5-2 to up its record to 2-9 on the season.
#1 Singles Chandler Hendricks (SCC) beat Ben Harris (A) 2-6, 6-3, 6-4
#2 Singles Jamison St. Clair (A) beat Andres Rodriquez-Cervantes (SCC) 6-0, 6-1
#3 Singles Josh Stanley (A) beat George Vedder (SCC) 6-1, 7-6
#4 Singles Joey Harmon (A) beat Isaac Peterson (SCC) 3-6, 7-5, 6-0
#1 Doubles Cheque Gomez/Pablo Rodriquez-Cervantes (SCC) beat Blaise Sanford/Zander Peterson (A) 6-3, 7-6
#2 Doubles Joey Haasken/Wyatt Crowther (A) beat Eli Burnham/Jackson Hoover (SCC) 6-3, 6-3
#3 Doubles Josh Kukowski/Noland Nordberg (A) beat Kai Martinson/Ben St. Hilque (SCC) 6-1, 6-3
The Brainerd Warriors dominated the Aitkin Gobbler tennis team 7-0 May 2 in Brainerd.
#1 Singles Beck Barber (B) beat Jamison St. Clair (A) 6-2, 6-2
#2 Singles Matthew Moraghan (B) beat Ben Harris (A) 6-2, 6-3
#3 Singles Eli McConkey (B) beat Josh Stanley (A) 6-0, 6-0
#4 Singles Owen Robertson (B) beat Nolan Nordberg (A) 6-0, 6-2
#1 Doubles Noah Madsen/Clark Haglin (B) beat Blaise Sanford/Zander Peterson (A) 6-2, 6-0
#2 Doubles Will Aadland/George Campbell (B) beat Joey Haasken/Wyatt Crowther (A) 6-0, 6-4
#3 Doubles Ben Karlguard/Riley Pike (B) beat Josh Kukowski/Joey Harmon (A) 6-0, 6-0
