A bit of new, old as All-Starz change coaches

When the Aitkin All-Starz open camp for the upcoming season, there will be a lot of new – and a little bit of the old as far as the coaching staff is concerned.
After an offseason of upheaval that saw the former coach non-renewed, former Frazee dancer Kaitlyn Wake steps in as the new head coach, and the team will welcome back former assistant Andrea Zasmeta, who returns after a three-year break.
The two form a formidable coaching twosome, and have known each other for quite some time.
“I danced for fifteen years. Then after my sophomore year I concentrated on schooling so I could finish early,” said Wake, who planned to come back to coaching. “I’ve always wanted to coach and teach and after admiring the All-Starz from afar I am thrilled to have a chance to join them.
“I never thought I would have a chance to end up here,” she added.
Wake said she has a simple philsophy.
“I like to use the word growth, promoting girls to learn from experience and grow from winning and losing,” she said.
The coaches met with those who could attend a couple of weeks ago. Zasmeta said she is happy to return to the program.
“I am excited to be back in my former role and to work with the dancers again,” Zasmeta said. “There is so much satisfaction in watching them improve as the season progresses.
“I’ve missed that and I’m also thrilled to be working with Coach Kaitlyn,” she added. “We’re on the same page; she is a great asset to the Aitkin All-Starz.”
