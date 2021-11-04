The Minnesota State High School League Section 5A 9-man football matchup between the Hill City/Northland Storm and the Cherry Tigers turned out to be a dandy Oct. 30.
The Tigers ended up prevailing over the Storm, ending an eight-game winning streak for the Storm with a 12-6 semifinal win by the Tigers.
Hill City/Northland was coming off a 30-0 quarterfinal win over the Silver Bay Mariners Oct. 26. Against Cherry, it was 12-0 at the half, with the Storm made it 12-6 late in the fourth. The Storm got the ball back, but a fumble ended the team’s chance and Cherry advanced with the win.
“It was a hard-fought game throughout and we had chances but came up a bit short,” said coach Adam Johnson. “We left it all on the field.”
The Storm cut into the lead as Taylor Wagner hit Alec Wake for a touchdown with a little over five minutes to go.
Hill City held the Tigers and forced a punt and after converting a fourth down, the Storm seemed to be moving down for a score. A big hit and a fumble gave the ball back to Cherry and the Tigers went on to the win.
Wagner, for the game was 8-19 for 114 yards and one touchdown. He also added 30 yards rushing on nine carries. Carter Ammerman had 84 yards on 19 carries. Thor Dunham had three catches for 57 yards, Wake had four for 50 yards and a score.
On the defensive side, Dunham led the way with five solos and eight assists while Wake had four solos and six assists. Nick Meyer added two solos and 12 assists, Jack Major had one solo and nine assists, Nolan Carlson had one solo and five assists and Ammerman had four stops and eight assists.
It was a supreme effort by the Storm defense since Cherry had scored 50 points or more three times this season on their way to an 8-1 record.
“I am so proud of this team and how hard they have worked all season,” Johnson said. “They played hard every day in practice and we are proud of their accomplishments.”
The Storm finished 8-2 on the year.
WIN OVER MARINERS
The Storm got off to a quick start and rolled to a 30-0 home victory in the opening round of the 9-man playoffs Oct.26 over the Silver Bay Mariners.
Ammerman rushed for 176 yards on 16 carries and two scores to lead the Storm while Wagner had 96 yards on just eight carries.
Nolan Carlson had 12 rushes for 48 yards and Alec Wake had seven carries for 36 yards and a touchdown.
“It was a good team effort led by our seniors, Wagner, Ammerman, Thor Dunham, Payden Gould and Nick Meyer,” Johnson said. “All-around, it was a very good night and we continue to play well and improve every game. We are excited to get to the next round.”
It was a good defensive night as well with Ammerman leading the way with three solos and three assists and was helped by Wake who added two solos and two assists, Dunham who had two solos and three assists, Gould had seven assists, Aiden Carlson had a fumble recovery and Jack Major had two solos and six assists.
