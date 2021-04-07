Carter Holtzleicer

Carter Holtzleicer

 Jennifer Eisenbart

A larger-than-life picture of Carter Holtzleicer is held up by his mother as the Northern Lakes Lightning hockey team got an escort out of town last week to the Minnesota State High School League State Hockey Tournament. It was the Lightning’s first trip to state, though the team lost its first-round game.

