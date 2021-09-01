A shot at nationals

The 2021 USA High School Clay Target League National Championship returned to Mason, Michigan July 7-11, with more than 1,600 participating in the singles’ competition. Shown from left, Landon Sorensen, Jordan Paquette and Nathan Forster were among those participants. While none of the three made the cut for the second day, all performed well. Sorensen hit 84 of 100 targets, Paquette 91 of 100 and Forster 61 of 100. Paquette just missed qualifying, as the cutoff was 93 of 100. The MAC Bird Buster trap team registration is open Sept. 13. You must have a firearm safety certificate and be enrolled in McGregor, Aitkin or Cromwell schools. Contact Becky for more info bpaquette12@yahoo.com. Minnewawa Sportman’s Club and the Tamarack Sno-Flyers are sponsors for the program.
