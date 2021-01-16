Aitkin All Starz Coach Kaitlin Wake has found her first year is going to be interesting.
The COVID-19 pandemic has kept some dancers from coming out for the program this season – a season that got paused shortly after it began.
Wake is ready to resume the season, as is her team.
“Things are going well and, unlike other teams, we had already started practice before the pause. So when that happened we were able to get together by Zoom,” the coach said. “That was strange, of course, but allowed us to be together in a different way.
“It made starting up again a little easier,” she added. “We lost a few girls for various reasons but the girls we have are really talented and focused on their goals for the season.”
The All Starz will open their season on Jan. 22 at Detroit Lakes and hopefully by then they will have mastered the “mask” issue.
“We start practice with running sprints and we told them right away that if they have trouble, sit out and get their breathing back,” Wake said. “We make exercising into shorter sessions and that might help as well. The girls are very happy to be back in person.”
The All Starz are down to just 17 dancers this year – fewer than usual – but Wake said “we do with what we have and we’ll be fine.”
“We work hard every day and the girls have set up goals for the season,” Wake said. “We also hope to be able to dance at halftime of the basketball games later on in the season if possible.
“It’s a great opportunity for the team to show what they have this season and to perform in front of a crowd,” she added. “They love the support of the community and enjoy dancing in front of their fans.”
Wake said long-time assistant Andrea Zasmeta has been invaluable to the All Starz as the season looms ahead and she brings a wealth of experience to the coaching staff.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.