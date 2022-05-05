The Aitkin All Starz will hold spring tryouts Saturday, May 7 from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at the Aitkin High School.

Anyone currently in sixth-11th grade can attend. Dance experience is not required and every one will get a chance to dance.

For questions, contact Coach Kaitlin Wake at 218-841-1492 or email korin.wake@gmail.com.

summer events

Strength, speed and agility training, register through Aitkin Community Education, held June 6 through July 29.

Summer dance intensive is required for All Starz dancers, held June 20 through June 24 from 1-5 p.m. at the Aitkin High School.

