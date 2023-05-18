The Aitkin Gobblers and the McGregor Mercs were both at East Central May 9 and between the two track teams, they produced 17 first-place finishes among the boys and girls events.

The Gobblers took first place in both the boys and girls team competition while the Merc girls were fourth and the boys finished fifth.

