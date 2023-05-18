The Aitkin Gobblers and the McGregor Mercs were both at East Central May 9 and between the two track teams, they produced 17 first-place finishes among the boys and girls events.
The Gobblers took first place in both the boys and girls team competition while the Merc girls were fourth and the boys finished fifth.
Aitkin had five firsts in the girls event with Tika May winning both the 100m hurdles and the 300m hurdles. Emma Jacobson won the triple jump, Maddie Strohmayer won the pole vault and the 4x100 relay of Savannah Holm, Melaina Collins, Kenzie Hamilton and Teagan Piecek took the top spot.
The Mercs’ Izzy Nelson won the high jump, Emma Warner won the 200m, Kari Rice won the discus, the relay team of Violet Brekke, Vivian Barden, Kaitlyn Warner and Katie Heikkala won the 4x800 and the team of Barden, Brekke, Emma Henderson and Emma Warner won the 4x200.
Aitkin had eight seconds including Holm in the 100m hurdles and the triple jump, Piecek in the 100m, Kira Hamilton in the 800m, Allie Ostrowski in the 3200, Jacobson in the long jump, Tallulah Hauser in the high jump and the 4x200 relay team of Holm, Bella Henline, Emma Miles and Jacobson was second.
The 4x100 relay team from McGregor, Barden, Brekke, Henderson and Warner was second. Aitkin recorded 174.5 points to win the meet.
Aitkin scored 144.5 points to win the boys’ side with Hinckley-Finlayson a distant second at 119.5. Aitkin again had five firsts, the 4x200 and 4x100 relay teams of Jackson Cline, Jack Burchett, Tyson Sjodin and Alex Palm, Palm in the 300m hurdles, Camden Visnovec in the 110m hurdles and Clayton Purdy in the pole vault.
Parker Jackson won the 3200 for the Mercs while the 4x800 relay of Max Sampson, Jackson, Will Arnold and Darian Morgart also grabbed first place. Morgart was second in the 800 while Aitkin had two seconds, Tyler Frankie in the pole vault and Mason Boyd in the triple jump.
McGregor track competes at Matt Kero Invitational
The McGregor Mercs track teams traveled to the Matt Kero Invitational at Duluth-Denfeld last Friday and the girls finished seventh out of 14 teams and the boys finished 13th of 15 teams.
The girls posted 15 top 10s in the meet, led by Emma Warner who was second in the 200m. The 4x200 relay of Vivian Barden, Emma Henderson, Paige Dean and Emma Warner was third; Warner, Henderson, Violet Brekke and Dean were fifth with their 4x400 relay. Kari Rice was fourth in the discus and eighth in the shot put. The 4x100 relay team of Brekke, Barden, Henderson and Izzy Nelson finished sixth. Dean was seventh in the 400m and Harley Spano-Shively was ninth in the 100m hurdles.
On the boys side, Parker Jackson was sixth in the 800m and the 1600m and Darian Morgart was eighth in the 800m for the only top 10s for McGregor.
