The Aitkin Gobbler baseball team split a double-header at Detroit Lakes May 10, winning the opener 2-1 and losing the nightcap 11-3. Their record moved to 7-2 on the season.
Jesse Goettig got the win on the mound in the opener, going 5-2/3, giving up a run, walking two and fanning two while Craig Ashton picked up the final 1-1/3 to get the save.
The Gobblers got a run in the second as Landon Janzen and Gus Sanford singled, Dayton Hallaway reached on an error and Tanner Hills walked, forcing in a run. The team scored again in the fifth as Zack Ehnstrom smacked his second home run of the season. The Lakers scored in the sixth but that was it for the scoring. Janzen finished 4-4 on the game while Ehnstrom was 1-3 and Sanford was 1-4.
Aitkin 2 6 3
Detroit Lakes 1 4 2
WP Jesse Goettig (1-1)
LP B. Swiers
The second game belonged to the Lakers. The team jumped out to a 5-0 lead before the Gobblers mounted a rally in the third to score three runs. John McGuire walked, Craig Kullhem walked, Zack MacDonald produced a sacrifice bunt, Ehnstrom singled for a pair of runs and Hallaway walked for another closing it to 5-3.
That was the extent of the Gobbler scoring and the Lakers continued to add to the lead the rest of the game. MacDonald was 2-3, Ehnstrom was 2-3 with a pair of runs batted in and Janzen and Sanford provided the other two Gobbler safeties. Tanner Hills started for Aitkin and gave up nine runs on eight hits, walked five and struck out four.
