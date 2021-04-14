The Aitkin Gobbler baseball team has something special to play for this spring and it’s something close to their hearts.
The 2020 seniors never got a chance to play their final season and this year’s team is dedicating its season to those great players that didn’t get a chance to say goodbye.
Coach Jeremy Janzen likes his team as always and knows they will be strong again.
“We look forward to getting back on the field with nine seniors and 11 juniors dotting our roster, along with 10 sophomores,” explained Janzen. “They love to play and more importantly love each other.”
This group also has been playing together for several years.
“I remember this crew when they were 13 after playing a doubleheader on a hot summer day and then going back to the campground and playing ‘hotbox’ for an hour,” he said, referring to the baseball drill/mini-game. “They just love to play.”
Janzen hopes to host Pillager April 15 at Woock Field with a lineup deep in pitching and hitting.
“We will have plenty of pitching and should have power up and down the lineup,” he said. “We will get better because we work harder and despite missing a year our kids will be ready.
“Our nine seniors will certainly contribute on the field and off,” he added.
Look for Caiden Kjelstrom, Joey Simonson, Logan Olson, Jake Ince, Owen Miller, Hunter Nissen, Hunter Hills, Anton Kalk and Tony Petrick to lead the way as the team’s seniors, Janzen said.
“We will keep last year’s seniors on our minds and in our hearts as the season progresses,” he added.
Game time for the Pillager game is 4:30 p.m.
