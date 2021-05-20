The Aitkin Gobblers got plenty of hitting in game one and a masterful pitching performance in game two as they swept a doubleheader at Staples/Motley May 14.
Coupled with an 11-5 win over Proctor the day before, Aitkin improved to 10-4 on the season.
In the opener against S/M, six runs in the second and five more in the third busted the game open and sent Aitkin to a 14-2 victory.
After scoring a run in the first on a Caiden Kjelstrom single and a Jake Ince sacrifice fly, the Gobblers put up a half dozen in the next inning. There were two outs when Logan Olson singled, Kjelstrom tripled, Hunter Nissen walked, Ince, Owen Miller and Landon Janzen singled.
Aitkin scored a pair of runs on wild pitches to make it 7-0.
Five more runs the following frame put the game away. In the inning, Gus Sanford singled, Olson singled again and Kjelstrom got another base hit. Ince and Miller singled and Janzen plated a run on a sacrifice fly followed by a Hunter Hills’ single for a 12-0 lead.
The final two runs came on a Janzen groundout and a sacrifice fly by Hills.
Joey Simonson went the distance for the win, giving up five hits while striking out three and walking four.
Jesse Goettig pitched a gem in the nightcap giving up four hits and fanning 13 while walking just one hitter in the 6-0 victory. He threw 92 pitches in the seven-inning win, 61 of them strikes. The Gobblers got just seven hits, but that was enough as the locals upped their record to 10-4 on the season.
Five runs in the top of the sixth inning proved to be the difference as the Aitkin Gobblers rolled to an 11-5 victory at Proctor May 13.
The Gobblers picked up a run in the first, two in the third, and three in the fourth before the big sixth frame put the game away.
Nissen scored the opening run in the first on a wild pitch after coaxing a walk and coming around to score.
The runs in the third came on a single by Olson, a walk to Kjelstrom, a single by Ince for one run and a sacrifice fly from Miller.
The bottom of the third featured the biggest play of the game. After scoring two runs, the lead baserunner rounded third and the hitter headed to third not seeing the runner had stopped.
Both runners got caught in a rundown and the Gobblers tagged both runners out and that ended what could have been a huge inning for the Rails. The Gobblers host Deer River for a single game Thursday at 4:30 p.m.
R H E
Aitkin 14 14 0
Staples.Motley 2 5 1
WP Joey Simonson (2-0)
LP J. Kossan
Staples/Motley 0 4 2
Aitkin 6 7 2
WP Jesse Goettig (1-1)
LP D. Halvorson
Aitkin 11 6 2
Proctor 6 3 1
WP Carson Kullhem (3-0)
