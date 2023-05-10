The Aitkin baseball team earned a split of two games at Hinckley-Finlayson last Saturday as they beat the host team 7-5 after dropping the opening game to St. Anthony Falls 3-2.
In the opener the Gobblers had the winning run on base, but a double play ended the contest a run short.
Aitkin opened the scoring in the first as Tanner Nissen singled and came home on a base-hit by Zack Ehnstrom.
It was 3-1 S.A.F. in the fourth when the Gobblers scored a run on a Jack Setzer hit followed by singles by Eli Christy and Nissen.
Drew Paulbeck started and took the loss despite giving up only three hits. He walked five and struck out three. Nissen was 2-3 with a run batted in and Ehnstrom was 2-4 with an RBI. Paulbeck, Setzer and Christy each had one hit for the Gobblers.
Aitkin 2 7 3
St. Anthony 3 3 0
WP Alex Batman
LP Drew Paulbeck
Aitkin won the nightcap thanks to a four-run fourth inning. Aitkin opened the scoring in the first as Ehnstrom singled and reached second on an error. Craig Ashton brought him home with a base-hit.
The Jaguars got that one back in the second but Aitkin broke it open in the fourth as Ashton doubled, Kane Beirne walked, Christy singled for a run, Setzer singled for another and Nissen brought home a pair with a single.
H-F got two back in the fourth to make it 5-3 but Aitkin answered with a pair in the seventh. Paulbeck tripled and Beirne followed with another three-bagger for one run and Setzer knocked one in for a 7-3 score. The Jaguars got two in the bottom of the seventh but that’s where it ended and the Gobblers had the win.
Nissen and Ashton each had three hits while Paulbeck had two and Nissen knocked in a pair of runs. Ehnstrom went six innings on the mound giving up three runs, striking out five and walking four. Ashton pitched the seventh.
Aitkin 7 13 1
Jaguars 6 4 2
WP Zach Ehnstrom
LP M. Storyline
Cullen Norland pitched a complete game May 4 striking out 10 and allowing just six hits as the Fosston Greyhounds handed the visiting Gobblers a 3-1 loss.
Fosston took a 1-0 lead in the first and Aitkin tied the game in the second as Tanner Nissen walked, stole second and came home on a base hit from Jake McGuire. Fosston took the lead back with a run in their half of the second then scored another run in the fourth to end the scoring.
John Pularski started for Aitkin and went three and two-thirds innings, allowing the three runs, all unearned, struck out three and walked five. Kane Beirne went the following two and one-thirds fanning three and walking none. McGuire and Craig Ashton were 2-3 with Ehnstrom and Drew Paulbeck supplying the other two Gobbler hits.
Aitkin hurt itself by committing four errors. That stat hurt because Fosston only had two hits in the game.
Aitkin 1 6 4
Fosston 3 2 3
WP Cullen Norland
LP John Pularski
Aitkin took a while but the team got a doubleheader sweep overt the visiting C-I Rangers May 2 by scores of 6-5 and 15-11 in eight innings. The action ended under the lights just after 10 p.m. and sent most of the customers home happy.
The opener was a dandy and the Rangers led 5-4 onto the bottoms of the seventh.
Aitkin rallied as Pularski singled for his third hit of the game. After a groundout, Ehnstrom supplied a seeing-eye dog single to right sending the tying run to third. Ehnstrom stole second and Ashton dropped a fly ball in front of the left-fielder that scored both runs to give Aitkin the win.
Ashton also got the win on the mound as he pitched the final three innings giving up four hits, struck out three and walked just one. Ehnstrom started and went four innings, fanning six and walking one.
Braedyn Holmvig started and went six and a third for the Rangers, but Keyen Werner couldn’t hold the lead as the Gobblers got three big hits in the final frame. Ehnstrom and Pularski each had three hits and Ashton had a pair.
Rangers 5 7 2
Aitkin 6 10 3
WP Craig Ashton
LP Keyen Werner
The nightcap was a wild one as the two teams went back and forth. The teams combined for 26 runs and 25 hits. Aitkin took an 11-7 lead into the seventh but the Rangers rallied to tie the game and send it to extra innings. With the score 11-11, Aitkin scored four in the top of the eighth and held the Rangers scoreless to pick up the win.
Nissen led the offense as he went 2-3 with three runs batted in. Ehnstrom was 2-4 with two runs batted in, Pularski had two driven in, Eli Christy knocked in two, Ashton and Braxton Huse both had two hits and a run batted in and Paulbeck and Jake McGuire each had a run batted in.
Paulbeck went the final inning and two thirds, walking three and fanning one. Christy started and went five, giving up seven runs while walking four and striking out six. McGuire went an inning and a third between them.
It was a big night for the home opener and two big wins.
Aitkin 15 13 3
Rangers. 11 12 2
WP Drew Paulbeck
LP Ky Gressman
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.