Landon Janzen was also 3-3 on the day driving in a pair of runs as Aitkin moved its record to 2-0 on the season. Aitkin took a 5-0 lead in the first then plated eight more in the second before making it 15-0 with a six-run third. Carson Kullhem reached on a dropped third strike to open the game, then Zack Ehnstrom reached on a dropped fly ball, scoring the first run, Janzen walked, Gus Sanford singled for a run then MacDonald brought three home with a double.
The second inning was a big one as Kullhem and Janzen and Dayton Hallaway walked. MacDonald brought them all home with another hit and it was 8-0. Cody Trotter, James Erickson and Ehnstrom opened the third with walks before Janzen singled for a pair of runs. Hallaway reached on an error and Sanford singled for another run. MacDonald’s second double sent three more home for an 14-0 lead. Tanner Hills then brought him home with a sacrifice fly and a 15-0 lead. C-I scored four in the fifth but it wasn’t enough, the game ended on the run rule.
Jake Anderson pitched the first two innings giving up just one hit while walking one and fanning three. He threw 34 pitches, 23 for strikes. Tanner Hills followed him and threw 2-2/3, allowing three hits and four runs while striking out seven. Zack MacDonald got the final out on a strikeout to end the game.
Aitkin 15 8 1
C-Ironton 4 4 2
WP Jake Anderson (1-0)
LP G. Prekker (0-1)
The Aitkin Gobbler baseball team finally got its season going April 21 and they made it count as it traveled to Aurora and recorded a 6-2 win over Mesabi East.
Aitkin broke open a 1-1 game in the fifth, putting together a four-run inning and going on to the win. Carson Kullhem picked up the win on the hill, going four innings, allowing just one hit and one run, while Jesse Goettig threw the final three frames, giving up one run and two hits.
The two teams traded runs in the second inning and neither tallied again until the fifth. Tanner Hills opened the frame for the Gobblers with their first hit of the game then Zack MacDonald bunted and reached on an error at third. Kullhem followed with a bunt base hit and when the throw got away at first Hills scored to make it 2-1 Gobblers. Zack Ehnstrom grounded to first scoring MacDonald, Craig Ashton singled to center with Kullhem scoring and Gus Sanford singled to right and Ashton came home to conclude the scoring for the Gobblers in the inning.
After the Giants made it 5-2 in their half of the inning Aitkin scored in the sixth as Kullhem reached on a fielder’s choice and later scored on a double by Ehnstrom. That was it for the scoring and the Gobblers had the first win of the season.
Kullhem and Goettig both pitched pretty well. Kullhem threw 57 pitches, 39 of them strikes, fanned six and walked one while Goettig threw 55 pitches, 29 of them strikes, walked three and fanned seven.
Aitkin 6 5 2
Mesabi East 2 3 3
WP Carson Kullhem (1-0)
LP H. Souler (0-1)
For more information on updated calendar events, please visit the school's activities calendar by clicking the link: https://buff.ly/3xsMj1q
