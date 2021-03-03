The Aitkin boys basketball team bounced back after an early week loss Feb.26 with a heart-pounding, double-overtime victory over the visiting Crosby-Ironton Rangers at the Aitkin High School gym.
The game was tied a half dozen times and there were 20 lead changes – 16 of them in the first half alone. It was a huge win for the Gobblers after traveling to Duluth the previous night to play Marshall.
The Gobblers didn’t seem to lack any energy as they hustled their way to their sixth win of the year against four losses. Hunter Nissen led three Gobblers in double figures with 28, while Carsen Turk led all scorers with 29 for the Rangers.
The first half was very close with six points being the largest lead by either team. It was 39-39 late when Nissen scored and then Gus Sanford made an acrobatic layup ending the half at 43-39.
Coach Scott Stanfield liked his first-half plan.
“We had a number of things set up for our offense and it was nice to see us get some layups off them,” Stanfield said. “We ran into some foul trouble but our kids off the bench did a great job.”
The Gobblers started the second half with a flurry as Nissen scored six straight points bringing a Ranger timeout at 16:32. Four minutes later, the Rangers had the Gobbler lead down to four and later on with seven minutes left to go C-I finally took the lead at 58-57.
After another bucket made it 60-57 Landon Janzen scored and then hit a pair of free throws to put Aitkin ahead 61-60. They led 68-65 with just a few seconds to go but Frank Meyer sank a step-back three to send the game into overtime.
Alex Palm had five points in the first overtime but again with the score 77-74, Meyer floated another three to the hoop and into overtime number two they went.
The Rangers had their final lead at 80-79 when Janzen scored another big bucket underneath and Nissen scored with just 44.7 left for an 83-80 Gobbler lead.
Nissen hit a pair of free throws but Turk hit another three and it was 85-83. Zach MacDonald converted one of two with a little over a second left and the Rangers pass downcourt was picked off and bedlam ensued.
The pandemic was forgotten as the students mobbed the Gobblers on the court. Stanfield was happy and tired after the game, but was excited about the win.
“This was a great basketball game,” he said. “Both teams played hard and I was really proud of our kids.
Nissen was followed in the scoring column by Janzen with 19 and Gus Sanford with 13. Owen Hagen added nine, Jaelend Williams and Palm each had seven and MacDonald had three.
The only downside of this was the Gobblers were just 13-for-29 from the free-throw line.
The Gobblers traveled to Duluth Marshall Feb. 25 and lost a 79-60 match-up with the Hilltoppers.
Hunter Nissen led the way for the Gobblers with 20 points but it wasn’t enough as they saw their record fall to 5-4 on the season.
Aitkin plays at C-I on March 4 and will host Barnum on March 5 in another big week of play.
Aitkin 25 35 – 60
Duluth Marshall 43 36 – 79
C-I 39 29 9 6 – 83
Aitkin 43 25 9 9 – 86
