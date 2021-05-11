The Aitkin Gobbler boys and girls track teams dominated the home meet May 4 at the Aitkin track facility.
The boys scored 79 points to outdistance second place Hinckley-Finlayson, who had 34 points. The girls, meanwhile, tallied 106 points to second-place Moose Lake-Willow River (75).
Anton Roettele won the 110-meter high hurdles in 19.61 seconds, as well as the long jump, leaping 16 feet, 10.5 inches to get Aitkin off to a flying start.
Clayton Purdy kept the ball rolling by capturing first place in the 1,600, while Tyler Franke won both the 3,200 in 13:50.54 and the pole vault.
Jaelend Williams won the 400 in 56.93 and the triple jump with a leap of 34-3. Lucas Moen won the 800 in 2:31.9 and the 4x100 relay of Mason Boyd, Jacob Williams, Craig Visnovec and Roettele won in a time of 51.19.
The 4x800 relay of Breckyn Williams, Franke, Purdy and Moen also took first place with a time of 11:19.79.
The Gobbler girls were all over the leader board, securing 10 first-place finishes.
Rae Nyberg won the 400 in 1:07.30, Emma Miles won the 200 in 30.45, Teagan Piecek won both the long jump with a jump of 16-5 and the triple jump with a leap of 33-1.5.
Kira Hamilton won the 3,200 in 14:27.07 and Aiesha Alarab won the discus with a toss of 80-6.
The Gobblers also won four relays – the 4x100 with Piecek, Nyberg, Charlotte Olesen and Kelsi Welle in 54.9, the 4x200 with Bella Henline, Emma Jacobson, Emma Ostrowski and Emma Miles in 2:05.72, the 4x400 with Madison Hamilton, Emma Ostrowski, Emma Miles and Nyberg in 4:45.76, and the 4x800 with Madison Hamilton, Mallory Leitinger, Allie Ostrowski and Emma Ostrowski in 11:56.
