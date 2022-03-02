The Aitkin Gobblers’ brutal end of the season schedule finally caught up with them as they lost a heart-breaking 64-62 matchup with the visiting Duluth Marshall Hilltoppers Feb. 26.
A raucus crowd was on hand to see if the Gobblers could continue their five-game winning streak but the potential game-winning three by Gus Sanford bounced off the rim and the ‘Toppers had the win.
The ‘Toppers jumped out to a quick 6-0 before the Gobblers got untracked. Jaelend Williams got the first bucket and then Landon Janzen and Sanford carried the Gobblers for a couple of minutes as D.M. continued to press the locals.
Alex Palm gave Aitkin its first lead at 17-16 and later on Williams scored to tie it at 21-21. Williams gave the Gobblers the lead again at 25-24 before the ‘Toppers rallied again taking a 30-27 lead. Zack MacDonald, celebrating his birthday, buried a three for a 30-30 tie and at the end of the half MacDonald delivered a perfect alley-oop on the inbound that Palm turned into a three-point play and a Gobbler lead at the break at 37-35.
The second half was back and forth with the Gobblers leading almost all the way until the ‘Toppers took a 60-58 lead in the final minutes. Janzen hit a pair of gifters to tie at 60-60 and Sanford hit a pair from the line for the Gobblers final lead at 62-60. Ben Bergeron scored the final four points of the game they got out of town with the victory.
It was a tough loss for a very tired Gobbler team that was playing its third game in three nights. Sanford led the way with 16 for Aitkin while Jaelend Williams had a great game scoring 12, Landon Janzen had 11, MacDonald had eight, Palm added seven, Christy scored six and Micah Lane had two points.
Aitkin was 11-14 from the line and D.M. was 5-7. The Gobblers played very strong in this one but came up just short. Aitkin falls to 8-13 on the season.
Duluth-Marshall 35 29 64
Aitkin 37 25 62
Gus Sanford scored 15 points and Zack MacDonald poured in 13 to lead the Aitkin Gobblers to their fifth win in a row, a 51-46 victory Feb. 25 over the Staples/Motley Cardinals in Staples. Eli Christy added seven while Alex Palm and Landon Janzen each scored six. Jaelend Williams had four and Micah Lane had two as the Gobblers improved to 8-12, 3-4 in Mid-State play. The Gobblers won despite hitting just 3-10 from the line while the Cardinals were 12-16.
Aitkin 23 28 51
Staples/Motley 26 20 46
The Aitkin Gobblers ambushed the visiting Detroit Lakes Lakers 75-56 Feb. 24, avenging a 12-point loss to the Lakers earlier in the season.
Gus Sanford continued his hot streak scoring 35 points to lead Aitkin while Landon Janzen had 12 and Alex Palm scored 10. Eli Christy finished with nine, Zack MacDonald had five and Micah Lane came off the bench to score four points. The win moved the Gobblers to 7-12 on the season.
The Lakers opened the game with a bucket but that would be their only lead of the game as MacDonald hit a three, Palm scored and Janzen scored underneath for a quick 7-0 Gobbler lead. It was 9-7 when Palm scored again, Sanford hit a free throw then hit a pull-up jumper bringing a Laker timeout with the Gobblers leading 14-7. After the timeout the Gobblers ran six more with Lane hitting a pair from the line and Christy scoring twice for a 20-7 advantage. Janzen hit three straight baskets, Sanford hit a three, Lane scored again and Sanford buried three treys in a row and it was 39-21. Each team scored a bucket before the horn sounded with Aitkin leading by 18.
Sanford opened the second half with another three but the Lakers closed the gap with an 8-0 run. The score was 44-31 when the Lakers were assessed a technical foul and Sanford hit two free throws. Christy scored on an unbalanced layup and Sanford hit a runner in the lane and another three to jump the lead to 53-33. The lead got as big as 24 at 71-47 near the end and the Gobblers finished off the win.
Coach Scott Stanfield knows his team is playing well right now, “This is as good as we’ve played since I’ve been here, good team basketball.” Aitkin was 22-29 from the line while the Lakers were 8-13.
Detroit Lakes 23 33 56
Aitkin 41 34 75
