The Aitkin Gobbler boys basketball team opened the season on the road with one of the top teams in AA, the Perham Yellowjackets. After a close first half, fatique set in and the host team picked up a 66-49 victory over Aitkin.
Coach Scott Stanfield was pretty happy despite the loss, “This was probably one of the most intense well-played games I can remember in a long time. We played extremely well the first half, hit a bit of a wall and made some mental and physical mistakes in a three to four-minute span and they capitalized. Fatique was an issue even playing 11 kids, but conditioning will get better as the year goes on.”
Gus Sanford led the locals with 16 points while Landon Janzen had 14, Eli Christy chipped in with eight. Zach MacDonald, Braedyn Smith and Breckyn Williams each had three. Alex Palm scored two to complete the scoring. Coach Stanfield finished up the night, “Perham will be one of the best teams we play all season and I thought we competed extremely well.”
Aitkin 30 19 49
Perham 33 33 66
The Gobblers return to action on Dec.9 with a home game against Mora and then travel to Moose Lake on Dec.10 for a matchup with the Rebels.
